Drevepsina: yiotro releases new RTS game for iOS/Android

Kyiv, May 15, 2023 - Game developer yiotro has released Drevepsina, a mobile RTS with immersive game mechanics. The basic idea is simple: build a base, amass an army, and attack the enemy. Thanks to good optimization and minimalistic style the game manages to simulate large crowds of units and spectacular battles on a smartphone. And the innovative unit control system makes it possible to control your army comfortably with one finger.

Key features:

- Nice well animated UI.

- There are no ads or microtransactions in the game.

- Working units physically bring construction resources to the construction plan.

- The units gradually trample paths and eventually the base begins to look like a small village.

- Barracks turn worker units into combat units rather than creating them from scratch.

- Spies can steal enemy resources. And swiped resources grow legs and run to your base on their own.