Kyiv, May 15, 2023 - Game developer yiotro has released Drevepsina, a mobile RTS with immersive game mechanics. The basic idea is simple: build a base, amass an army, and attack the enemy. Thanks to good optimization and minimalistic style the game manages to simulate large crowds of units and spectacular battles on a smartphone. And the innovative unit control system makes it possible to control your army comfortably with one finger.
Key features:
- Nice well animated UI.
- There are no ads or microtransactions in the game.
- Working units physically bring construction resources to the construction plan.
- The units gradually trample paths and eventually the base begins to look like a small village.
- Barracks turn worker units into combat units rather than creating them from scratch.
- Spies can steal enemy resources. And swiped resources grow legs and run to your base on their own.
«One of the best devs in the store. Consistently makes the best RTS games. Free version is basically the entire game without ads, I only bought this to support the Dev. Another easy to pickup and learn game that gets better as you master it. Well done.» - said pl brdn
«You are my favorite mobile game developer. In my opinion, you deserve more. Each of your games is seemingly simple but has such details that really please the eye. I've played every game you make, and every one of your games is a masterpiece.» - said MrKirby
Download: Google Play / App Store
Press kit: Google Drive
Genre: RTS
Engine: libGDX
Platform: iOS / Android
Release date: May 15 2023
Monetization: free demo + paid version (email for a promocode)
===
Yiotro is an indie solo game developer based in Kyiv, Ukraine. He started his professional activity in 2016 with the release of Achikaps. Yiotro focuses on strategy games without ads and microtransactions. His most famous game is Antiyoy with more than 5 million downloads.
Website: https://yiotro.com/
Email: yiotro93@gmail.com